White House staff members will be some of the first to be vaccinated

Senior White House staff members who work in close proximity with President Trump will reportedly be among the first Americans to receive coronavirus vaccine injections.

Continue Reading Below

On Saturday, officials announced the vaccine would begin arriving in states on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally gave emergency approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine candidate last week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Three million doses were expected to be shipped nationwide as a part of the administration's Operation Warp Speed.

While the first doses are set to be distributed to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents, The New York Times first reported Sunday that does would be dispensed in the West Wing in an effort to prevent additional outbreaks of the virus.

After a handful of top aides contracted the virus in late September, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were infected at the beginning of October -- throwing a wrench in the president's re-election campaign plans.

Since then, the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, members of Vice President Mike Pence’s inner circle -- including Chief of Staff Marc Short -- and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have fallen ill.

A senior Congressional official told Fox News' Chad Pergram that The Hill has not been notified regarding how many doses will be made available.

It also remained unclear whether or not the president or vice president would receive the vaccine.

An administration official told Fox News' Mark Meredith that the administration is undertaking the vaccination under federal continuity of government plans and that all three branches of government will receive doses -- though, how many and to whom remain a mystery for now.

The source noted said that this was the protocol put in place by the previous administration.

In a statement, National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot told Fox News that the officials will receive vaccinations "pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy."

"The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership," he said.

In a Dec. 7 executive order on "Governance and Integration of Federal Mission Resilience," the president cited Presidential Policy Directive 40, or the "National Continuity Policy."

The July 2016 policy is used to ensure the preservation of government structure and establishes continuity requirements for the executive branch including providing certain personnel with the appropriate resources to perform their prescribed continuity role. A vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic is a necessary resource.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Alternatively, most Americans will be able to receive the vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

To that end, Moderna's vaccine candidate is up for review next week.

To date, the coronavirus has infected more than 16 million Americans and taken over 299,100 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.