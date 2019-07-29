The Rock Dwayne Johnson says he is not ‘Boris Johnson's cousin,’ was just a joke

Despite having the same last name, Dwayne Johnson and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not related after all.

Continue Reading Below

The Rock took to Twitter on Monday to make clear to fans that he was just joking when he recently made comments that the UK prime minister was his “cousin.”

“Well according to the people, maybe we’re not related after all,” The Rock tweeted. “Big mahalo to my people who I can always rely on to give me the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know. Tequila on me, Britain.”

Well according to the people, maybe we’re not related after all 😂🤦🏽‍♂️

Big mahalo to my people who I can always rely on to give me the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know 😉Tequila on me, Britain 🙌🏾🥃 https://t.co/xbyjVRBhrB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 29, 2019

The Rock had originally tweeted (in jest): PM Boris Johnson is in fact my cousin (though we clearly look more like twins). Jokes aside, PM did say something in his speech I liked - “the people are our bosses”. 100% agree. The people/audience/consumer will always matter most. #ourboss

Advertisement

This comes as Reuters reported on Monday that the British government is working on the assumption that the European Union will not renegotiate its Brexit deal and is ramping up preparations to leave the bloc on Oct. 31.