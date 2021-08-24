Ilhan Omar appears to have filed incomplete financial disclosure

"Squad" firebrand Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., appears to have filed an incomplete financial disclosure form, leaving out her own bank account.

Omar’s most recent personal financial filings discloses only five assets, with four of those listed belonging to her husband, Tim Mynett.

Notably, the disclosure not only fails to include the congresswoman’s husband’s earned income from his job as a partner at political consulting firm eStreet Group, but her own personal bank account itself.

Both Omar’s bank account and her spouse’s earned income from his job are assets required to be disclosed, according to federal law.

The Minnesota Democrat’s latest lacking disclosure appears to be the newest instance in her lackluster financial reporting.

Omar also appears to have failed to disclose her bank account in both her 2018 and 2019 financial disclosures, suggesting a potential unethical pattern in what she is disclosing to the public.

Omar’s campaign paid eStreet Group $3.7 million over the 2020 cycle, according to campaign filings, contributing four-fifths of political payments to her husband’s firm during the election cycle.

Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) executive director Kendra Arnold told FOX Business in a Tuesday email that all members of Congress "are required to fully disclose both their income and assets, along with those of their spouse."

"Any failure to meet the legal requirements is unacceptable, which can be investigated by the House Ethics Committee," Arnold said. "Like all Members of Congress, if Rep. Omar's husband had earned income she is required to report it, along with any bank accounts that earn interest and meet the threshold value for reporting."

"Not reporting information that meets the criteria is an ethics violation," Arnold said.

While there appears to be a pattern of financial disclosure failures, it is entirely possible that Omar does not actually have a personal bank account to disclose.

FOX Business asked the congresswoman’s office if she had a bank account and, if so, why did she not disclose it in her financial reports.

Omar's spokesperson Jeremy Slevin told FOX Business in a Tuesday email that the congresswoman "has been in full compliance with House Ethics rules."

"She has reported everything that is needed to be reported on the financial disclosure form accurately," Slevin said.