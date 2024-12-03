Hunter Biden accused of owing over $300K in unpaid rent

Following his unconditional pardon from his father, Hunter Biden faces accusations he owes former landlords more than $300,000 in unpaid rent.

Shaun Maguire, a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia, responded to the news of Hunter Biden's pardon by claiming on social media that the president's son owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.

"So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020? Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe," Maguire wrote in a post on X.

The president signed a "full and unconditional pardon" for his son Hunter on Sunday that applies to federal crimes he committed or may have committed from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024. Hunter Biden has faced federal charges related to tax crimes as well as a case related to him lying about his substance abuse issues on a firearm background check form. President Biden had previously said that he wouldn't pardon his son.

"Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn't pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces. Absolute s– bag," Maguire wrote, adding in a follow up post that the rent was $25,000 a month for the house, which is located on the canals in Venice, California.

He added that Hunter "changed the locks and used secret service to enforce. We had no access to the property."

When asked by a social media user whether Maguire and his family attempted to evict Hunter Biden over the unpaid rent , he explained that the Bidens are "kind of a scary family to go after."

FOX Business reached out to Maguire and a representative for Hunter Biden.

Unpaid rent as alleged by Maguire would be a civil issue and not covered by a presidential pardon , which only applies to federal crimes.

Maguire's claim follows a prior allegation that Hunter Biden failed to pay a landlord tens of thousands of dollars in rent.