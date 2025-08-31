Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

From the gilded Oval Office to a new ballroom: A look at Trump's White House projects

The president said the Oval Office 'needed a little life'

President Donald Trump along with private donors will pay for the estimated $200 million construction of a new ballroom on the White House grounds. video

Trump and donors will pay for new $200M sprawling White House ballroom

President Donald Trump along with private donors will pay for the estimated $200 million construction of a new ballroom on the White House grounds.

Since his return to office, President Donald Trump has wasted no time in reshaping the look and feel of the White House.

Trump's taste for opulence is unmistakable in the Oval Office, where golden accents now decorate the nation’s most iconic workspace, a reflection of his personal style.

In March, Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a tour of the Oval Office that the room "needed a little life" when asked about the gold details. 

Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office

Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office. (Daniel Torok/The White House / Fox News)

"Throughout the years, people have tried to come up with a gold paint that would look like gold, and they've never been able to do it," Trump told Ingraham. 

"You've never been able to match gold with gold paint, that's why it's gold," Trump added.

TRUMP GAVE THE OVAL OFFICE A GILDED MAKEOVER – AND COVERED THE COST HIMSELF

The gold additions throughout the Oval Office were on full display on Aug. 18 when global leaders met with Trump to discuss a path to ending Russia's war in Ukraine. 

President Donald Trump speaks to European leaders in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump meets with European leaders following a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 18, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Daniel Torok/White House / Fox News)

Since then, Trump has added gold accents throughout the Oval Office to include the room's 18-foot, six-inch ceiling. 

Below is a picture of the presidential seal that overlooks the Resolute Desk, shown in 2008 and after the addition of all the gold.

Oval office gold seal

A side-by-side image of the Oval Office ceiling from 2008 (left) and with gold details added in 2025 (right).  (Paul J. Richards/Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle previously told Fox News Digital that the gold Trump added to the Oval Office "is of the highest quality," declining to provide further details. 

The spokesperson also said that Trump personally covered the cost of the gold accents, though did not specify how much gold was added or how much Trump spent.

A view of Trump during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office

Gold details on display in the White House Oval Office. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gold was also added to decorative details along the ceiling and around the doorway trim. Even the cherubs inside the door frames were given a gilded makeover.

Gold details in the Oval Office

Paintings and gold trim are visible behind reporters in the Oval Office. (Andrew Harnick/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A golden cherub in the Oval Office

A golden cherub is seen above a door in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 5, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

And the Oval Office isn’t the only update. On July 31, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the planned construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

The sprawling ballroom will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

A rendering of the new White House ballroom.

A rendering of the new White House ballroom. (White House / Fox News)

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said, adding the new ballroom will be "a much-needed and exquisite addition."

SPRAWLING NEW $200M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM TO BE PAID FOR BY TRUMP AND DONORS

The White House does not have a formal ballroom, and the new ballroom will take the place of the current East Wing of the White House. 

A rendering of the new White Houseballroom.

A McCrery Architects rendering provided by the White House of the new ballroom. (White House / Fox News)

Construction has already begun on the White House grounds and the estimated $200 million cost will be financed by Trump and private donors.

Ahead of Independence Day, Trump also personally financed the installation of two 88-foot flagpoles with American flags flanking the White House, each reportedly costing around $50,000.

TRUMP INSTALLS MASSIVE NEW US FLAGS AT THE WHITE HOUSE – AND THEY DON'T COST TAXPAYERS A PENNY

Flag pole installed at the White House

A flagpole purchased with personal funds by U.S. President Donald Trump installed at the North Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., on June 18, 2025. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"President Trump personally paid to install two big, beautiful American Flags to wave proudly over the White House for years to come," Ingle previously told Fox News Digital.

"This is just one of many projects President Trump selflessly paid for to make the White House even more patriotic and beautiful," Ingle added.

New flag pole at the White House

A large flag is seen after a flag raising ceremony for the newly installed flagpole on the South Lawn of the White House on June 18, 2025 in Washington, D.C. ( Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The new flags on the North and South lawns were raised at a June 18 ceremony.

Elsewhere on the grounds, Trump directed the addition of stone pavers to the Rose Garden lawn, a change designed to better accommodate press conferences and ceremonial events.

A view of the White House Rose Garden

Tables and chairs in the recently renovated Rose Garden of the White House on Aug. 19, 2025. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Framed by magnolia and crabapple trees, the Rose Garden has hosted everything from diplomatic welcomes to first lady initiatives.

The White House declined to say what additional renovation projects were in the works.