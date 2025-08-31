From the gilded Oval Office to a new ballroom: A look at Trump's White House projects

Since his return to office, President Donald Trump has wasted no time in reshaping the look and feel of the White House.

Trump's taste for opulence is unmistakable in the Oval Office, where golden accents now decorate the nation’s most iconic workspace, a reflection of his personal style.

In March, Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a tour of the Oval Office that the room "needed a little life" when asked about the gold details.

"Throughout the years, people have tried to come up with a gold paint that would look like gold, and they've never been able to do it," Trump told Ingraham.

"You've never been able to match gold with gold paint, that's why it's gold," Trump added.

The gold additions throughout the Oval Office were on full display on Aug. 18 when global leaders met with Trump to discuss a path to ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Since then, Trump has added gold accents throughout the Oval Office to include the room's 18-foot, six-inch ceiling.

Below is a picture of the presidential seal that overlooks the Resolute Desk, shown in 2008 and after the addition of all the gold.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle previously told Fox News Digital that the gold Trump added to the Oval Office "is of the highest quality," declining to provide further details.

The spokesperson also said that Trump personally covered the cost of the gold accents, though did not specify how much gold was added or how much Trump spent.

Gold was also added to decorative details along the ceiling and around the doorway trim. Even the cherubs inside the door frames were given a gilded makeover.

And the Oval Office isn’t the only update. On July 31, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the planned construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

The sprawling ballroom will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said, adding the new ballroom will be "a much-needed and exquisite addition."

The White House does not have a formal ballroom, and the new ballroom will take the place of the current East Wing of the White House.

Construction has already begun on the White House grounds and the estimated $200 million cost will be financed by Trump and private donors.

Ahead of Independence Day, Trump also personally financed the installation of two 88-foot flagpoles with American flags flanking the White House, each reportedly costing around $50,000.

"President Trump personally paid to install two big, beautiful American Flags to wave proudly over the White House for years to come," Ingle previously told Fox News Digital.

"This is just one of many projects President Trump selflessly paid for to make the White House even more patriotic and beautiful," Ingle added.

The new flags on the North and South lawns were raised at a June 18 ceremony.

Elsewhere on the grounds, Trump directed the addition of stone pavers to the Rose Garden lawn, a change designed to better accommodate press conferences and ceremonial events.

Framed by magnolia and crabapple trees, the Rose Garden has hosted everything from diplomatic welcomes to first lady initiatives.

The White House declined to say what additional renovation projects were in the works.