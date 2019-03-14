Congress should support Trump on his national on his national emergency declaration: Rep. Ken Buck

The Senate on Thursday voted 59-41 in support of the resolution to overturn President Trump’s national emergency.

Twelve Republicans crossed party lines and voted for the resolution, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

Colorado congressman Ken Buck (R) criticized his colleagues in the Senate saying he was disappointed but not surprised over their party disloyalty facing a mounting crisis at the southern border.

“We clearly have an emergency at the border. Congress delegated this authority to the president in just such a circumstance,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Thursday. “We have drugs coming across, we have dangerous gang members coming across; we need border security. The president has tried his very best to work with Congress; it hasn’t succeeded. And I think the President made a right move by declaring an emergency and Congress should support him on that.”

Trump tweeted Thursday that he plans to veto the resolution, and Democrats likely won’t have enough votes to override his veto. “I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Rep. Buck explained why he believes the emergency declaration is vital to national security, despite the GOP’s wavering support.

“A number of the Republicans that voted against the president did so because they believe that there is constitutional fix that needs to occur. A number of other Republicans who voted against the president just believe we should be more lax in our treatment of immigration in this country. Either way the effect is the same: more drugs will come across, more dangerous people will come across and the country is put at risk.”