Boris Johnson in Brexit crunch time

Can Boris Johnson do the unimaginable? Could the British Prime Minister actually deliver a Brexit deal that can pass muster and get the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the October 31st deadline?

Continue Reading Below

It seems hard to believe but Boris Johnson could be on the verge of making history but like everything else associated with Brexit it won't be easy and it is crunch time.

The UK parliament will be in a rare session this Saturday, only the 4th time that's happened since the start of World War 11.

The PM needs 320 votes to get his plan over the line and assuming all 287 conservative party members vote in the affirmative that still leaves 33 votes that need to be wrangled from somewhere.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It's very unclear if the Northern Irish DUP party that carries ten votes will get on board nor the twenty or more conservatives who were kicked out of the party in a row over the last proposal. It's clear that Johnson will also have to win over some opposition party members whose constituents voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU.

So it's safe to say that Boris is on a large scale charm offensive to win the critical support he needs and it will likely come down to knife edge when the final roll call is made. If the bookmakers are to be believed, the best bet right now is for Johnson's plan to be defeated and a request made to the EU to extend the October 31st deadline again.

Based on everything that has happened up to now it seems the bookies are on safe ground but Boris, much like Donald Trump, is no ordinary leader and it is not beyond the bounds of belief that his unorthodox style and strategy could bring an end to the Brexit stalemate that has paralyzed the UK for too many years.

As one British tabloid said on the front page Friday..."Just do it!"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS