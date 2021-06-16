Expand / Collapse search
$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill gets bipartisan Senate support

Lawmakers come with a 'framework' to tackle infrastructure without raising taxes

Twenty senators joined together Wednesday in bipartisan support for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would be paid out over an eight-year period. 

Ten Republicans and ten Democrats crafted a plan they said would work as a "framework" to address the nation’s biggest infrastructure goals without raising taxes.

"We support this bipartisan framework that provides an historic investment in our nation’s core infrastructure needs without raising taxes," the group said in a joint statement. "We look forward to working with our Republican and Democratic colleagues to develop legislation based on this framework to address America’s critical infrastructure challenges."

Check back on this developing story.