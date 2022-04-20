Where to get a personal loan

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

You might be considering a personal loan for a number of reasons. Maybe your car broke down and you need to cover repair costs. Or perhaps you’d like to consolidate high-interest debt or pay for a home improvement project.

No matter the reason, you can find a personal loan through online lenders, banks, and credit unions. Keep reading to learn how to find the right personal loan for you, what you need to qualify for one, and some personal loan alternatives.

Online lenders

Online lenders allow you to apply for a loan entirely online. If you’re comfortable with a digital approach, you can typically receive money quickly through an online lender if you’re approved for a loan.

Pros

Chance to prequalify — Many online lenders offer prequalification tools on their websites that you can use to check potential loan offers without affecting your credit.

Cons

May pay more in interest — Depending on your credit score, online lenders may charge higher interest rates. A higher rate can cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars more over the life of the loan.

Banks

Banks usually have physical branches you can visit to apply for and manage a personal loan. If you’re an existing customer with a certain bank, it may make sense to explore its personal loan options first.

Pros

Potential discounts — Some banks offer relationship discounts on interest rates that you can take advantage of if you’re a customer. This can help you save some money on your total loan costs.

Cons

Will likely need good credit — In general, banks have strict credit requirements. If you don’t have good credit, you might have trouble qualifying for a personal loan through a bank.

Credit unions

Credit unions are not-for-profit institutions owned and controlled by members who use their services, rather than shareholders. If you’re a member of a credit union or are able to join one, it may be a good place to turn to for a personal loan .

Pros

Lower rates — Since credit unions are member-owned, they tend to offer lower rates than other lenders. The maximum interest rate credit unions can charge for loans is 18% for longer-term loans or 28% for shorter-term loans, according to the National Credit Union Administration.

Cons

Must be a member — You have to join a credit union to take out a personal loan from one. Most credit unions are made up of members who share something in common, such as an industry or workplace, so you’ll need to find one that you qualify for.

Find the right personal loan for you

These tips can help you find the ideal personal loan for your unique situation:

Check your credit. Some lenders have stricter credit requirements than others. If you check your credit before you shop for a personal loan, you’ll have a better idea of which lenders may approve you and what rates and loan terms you might qualify for. You can request free copies of your credit report from the three main credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion — by visiting AnnualCreditReport.com. Be sure to report any errors or inaccuracies that you find on your reports, as they can bring down your score.

What you need to qualify for a personal loan

While personal loan requirements vary by lender, you’ll typically need to provide the following documentation to qualify:

Loan application — A loan application is a formal document you’ll need to submit when you apply for a personal loan. It’ll ask you for basic personal information like your name and birth date, as well as financial details such as your monthly income and housing costs. While most lenders offer online applications, some will give you the option to apply over the phone or in person.

How to apply for a personal loan

Once you’re ready to apply for a personal loan, follow these steps:

Decide how much you want to borrow. First, determine your ideal loan amount. This may be $500, $5,000 , or even tens of thousands of dollars. It all depends on what you plan to do with the loan funds. Generally, it’s best to only borrow what you actually need. Prequalify and compare offers. Once you know how much you need to borrow, shop around and compare rates and terms from various lenders. Many lenders will let you prequalify to get an idea of what types of offers you might be eligible for. Since prequalifying won’t hurt your credit, it’s a great way to compare your options. Collect documents and apply. When you decide on a loan, gather the documents you’ll need to apply. Then, move forward with the formal application process online, over the phone, or in person. Be sure to double-check your application and look for errors that can cause delays. Wait for approval. Now, you’ll need to wait for the lender to review your application and make a decision. Depending on the lender, you may find out whether you’re approved right away or within a few hours or days. Upon approval, you should receive an agreement that outlines the terms and conditions of your personal loan. You’ll sign your loan agreement and receive your loan funds, which can take anywhere from one or two business days to several weeks.

Alternatives to personal loans

If you decide that a personal loan isn’t the best option or you’re unable to qualify for one, consider these alternatives: