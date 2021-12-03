30-year, 15-year mortgage refinance rates stay steady and low | Dec. 3, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates held steady for two key terms, while rising slightly for two others.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, unchanged

3.125%, unchanged 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, unchanged

2.375%, unchanged 10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, up from 2.250%, +0.125

Rates last updated on Dec. 3, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

With 30-year mortgage refinance rates holding steady for a third consecutive day, and 15-year rates stable for a fourth straight day, homeowners looking to reduce their interest rate may still be able to find good opportunities. Although rates are predicted to continue rising through the end of the year, they’re still relatively low — and linger well below purchase rates prior to the pandemic.

These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

If you’re thinking of refinancing your home mortgage, consider using Credible. Whether you're interested in saving money on your monthly mortgage payments or considering a cash-out refinance, Credible's free online tool will let you compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders. You can see prequalified rates in as little as three minutes.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.125%. This is the same as yesterday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduce total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.375%. This is the same as yesterday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.375%. This is up from yesterday. A 10-year refinance will help you pay off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

You can explore your mortgage refinance options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare rates and lenders. Check out Credible and get prequalified today.

Rates last updated on Dec. 3, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

The factors behind today’s refinance rates

Current refinance rates, like mortgage interest rates in general, are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered when refinancing your mortgage.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac.

Be sure to shop around and compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders if you decide to refinance your mortgage. You can do this easily with Credible’s free online tool and see your prequalified rates in only three minutes.

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Mortgage refinance rates have been at historic lows all year. It’s unlikely they’ll go much lower and extremely possible they’ll begin to rise in the coming months. But low rates aren’t the only factors that determine whether now is a good time for you to refinance your home loan.

Everyone’s situation is different, but generally, it may be a good time to refinance if:

You’ll be able to get a lower interest rate than you currently have.

Refinancing will save you money over the life of your home loan.

Your savings from refinancing will ultimately exceed closing costs.

You know you’ll be staying in your home long enough to recoup the costs of refinancing.

You have sufficient equity in your home to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI).

If your home needs significant, costly repairs it might be a good time to refinance in order to withdraw some equity to pay for those repairs. Just be aware that lenders generally limit the amount you can take from your home in a cash-out refinance.

Credible also has a partnership with a home insurance broker. You can compare free home insurance quotes through Credible's partner here. It's fast, easy and the whole process can be completed entirely online.

Think it might be the right time to refinance? Be sure to shop around and compare rates with multiple mortgage lenders. You can do this easily with Credible and see your prequalified rates in only three minutes.

Rates last updated on Dec. 3, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.