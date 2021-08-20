20-year mortgage refinance rates end week with quarter-point dive | August 20, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, 20-year mortgage refinance rates, which fell by 0.25%, are today’s standout refinance bargain. Rates also fell for 30-year refinances, while 15-year and 10-year rates continued to hold at near-record lows for the 10th straight day.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, down from 2.750%, -0.250

2.500%, down from 2.750%, -0.250 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

2.125%, unchanged 10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

While mortgage refinance rates typically fluctuate from day to day, 20-year rates have been particularly volatile. Rates for this repayment term have changed every day this week, settling at just 2.500% at the end of the week. Homeowners looking to secure a lower interest rate while maintaining a lower monthly payment and shortening their repayment term may find 20-year refinance rates especially appealing today. By locking in their rate today, they can get ahead of likely rate fluctuations next week.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is down from yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.500%. This is down from yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are a mixed bag compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125 20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, down from 2.625% last week, -0.125

2.500%, down from 2.625% last week, -0.125 15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

2.125%, the same as last week 10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

Rates last updated on August 20, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

What is the average cost of a refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can yield significant interest savings over the life of a loan. But all those savings don’t come for free. Generally, you’ll encounter costs — on average $5,000, according to Freddie Mac — when refinancing your mortgage.

Your exact refinancing costs will depend on multiple factors, including the size of your loan and where you live. Typical refinancing costs include:

The cost of recording your new mortgage

Appraisal fees

Attorney fees

Lender fees such as origination or underwriting

Title service fees

Credit report fees

Mortgage points

Prepaid interest charges

Keep in mind there’s no such thing as a truly no-cost refinance. Lenders who market "no-cost loans" typically charge a higher interest rate and roll the costs into the loan — which means you’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac. Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

Mortgage rates by loan type

Before you dive into mortgage refinancing, be sure to check out these loan rates, which you can compare by annual percentage rate (APR), as well as interest rate:

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

