Today's best mortgage bargain? 10-year mortgage rates dip | Nov. 29, 2021

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have remained largely unchanged since last Friday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.250%, unchanged

3.250%, unchanged 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, unchanged

3.000%, unchanged 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, unchanged

2.500%, unchanged 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, down from 2.500%, -0.125

Rates last updated on Nov. 29, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Mortgage purchase rates have risen to 3% or higher for longer terms since this time last week, in keeping with experts’ predictions for further rate increases in the final months of 2021. But rates remain relatively low overall, and homebuyers can still find a particularly good deal with shorter terms. Rates for a 15-year mortgage have held steady at 2.500% for four straight days, and 10-year rates returned to a bargain level of 2.375% today after climbing to 2.500% for two days last week.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Homeowners looking to refinance may find 20-year or 10-year rates particularly appealing today — both averages are lower than they were for most of last week. With a 20-year refinance, homeowners can save on interest while keeping their monthly payment manageable. For homeowners who can swing a higher monthly payment, refinancing into a 10-year term might save them even more on interest over the life of their mortgage. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.250%, unchanged

3.250%, unchanged 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, down from 3.000%, -0.125

2.875%, down from 3.000%, -0.125 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

2.500%, unchanged 10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.375%, down from 2.500%, -0.125

What is a good mortgage rate?

Many factors influence the mortgage rate a lender may offer you. But generally, a good mortgage rate is one that’s the lowest you can qualify for based on your individual factors, such as credit history, income, other debts, down payment amount, and more.

A rate that’s good for your financial situation should result in a monthly mortgage payment that you can manage, while leaving plenty of room in your monthly budget to put toward savings, investments, and an emergency fund. And a good rate should be competitive with average rates in the geographic area where you’re looking to buy.

Once you’ve chosen the home loan type that works for you, you can compare multiple lenders to truly find the best rates.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage interest rate is sitting at a three-day low of 2.781%.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.250%. This is the same as last Friday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.000%. This is the same as last Friday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.500%. This is the same as last Friday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is down from last Friday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.250%, up from 3.125% last week, +0.125

3.250%, up from 3.125% last week, +0.125 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.875% last week, +0.125

3.000%, up from 2.875% last week, +0.125 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, up from 2.375% last week, +0.125

2.500%, up from 2.375% last week, +0.125 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, the same as last week

Fixed vs. adjustable-rate mortgages: How they affect interest costs

Mortgage interest rates can be fixed (meaning they remain the same for the life of your loan) or variable (the rate can change after an initial period). The type of mortgage you choose will affect your interest rate.

Interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages tend to be higher than the initial interest rate for adjustable rate mortgages, or ARMs. But they don’t change, so you’ll know at the beginning of your loan exactly how much interest you’ll pay over the life of your mortgage.

Initial interest rates for ARMs are typically lower than fixed-rate mortgages. But after the end of an introductory period, your interest rate will change — and it could increase significantly. Introductory periods can vary from several months to a year or a few years. After the introductory period, your interest rate will be based on an index your lender specifies. ARMs may or may not cap how much your interest rate can increase.

It’s common for homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages to refinance into fixed-rate loans when their introductory period is about to end.

