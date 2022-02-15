Today's mortgage rates edge up, but 30-year rates remain a good deal

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates rose for three key rates and held steady for one since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Feb. 15, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Homeowners who need to lock in a refinance rate today may want to consider a 15-year refinance. While monthly payments for the shorter repayment term are likely to be higher, 15-year rates held steady today at a money-saving 3.250%. A 15-year rate could allow homeowners to realize significant interest savings while paying off their mortgages faster.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases are mixed since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Feb. 15, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.

What this means: With 20-year mortgage rates bouncing higher than 30-year rates today, buyers who want to lock in a mortgage rate today may want to consider sticking with the longest and most-popular repayment term. Those who can manage a larger monthly mortgage payment may also be able to find good deals with rates for shorter terms, which held steady since yesterday.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Can I get a mortgage with bad credit?

Credit scores are a snapshot of your credit history, and they usually range from 300 to 850. FICO, a widely used credit-scoring model, breaks down credit scores this way:

Poor: 579 or less

579 or less Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Exceptional: 800 or more

To qualify for a conventional loan — one that’s not backed by any government agency — you’ll usually need a fair credit score of at least 620. But it’s possible to qualify for FHA loans, which are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, with a poor credit score as low as 500.

And Veterans Administration loans, which are for veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses, have no minimum credit score requirements. USDA loans, which help very low-income Americans buy in certain rural areas, also have no minimum credit score requirements.

