Today's best mortgage deals? Look to longer terms | Dec. 7, 2021

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates are mixed since yesterday, with one key rate falling, another rising and two others holding steady.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.190%, down from 3.250%, -0.060

3.190%, down from 3.250%, -0.060 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

2.750%, unchanged 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, up from 2.250%, +0.125

2.375%, up from 2.250%, +0.125 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Dec. 7, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: With 30-year rates dipping slightly and 20-year rates holding steady, buyers who want to maximize their interest savings and minimize their monthly payments may want to lock in a rate today. Experts have predicted rates will continue to rise through the end of the year and into 2022. "Mortgage rates have been rising and will probably continue that way for the foreseeable future," Jeff Taylor, Mphasis Digital Risk managing director, recently told Fox Business .

To find the best mortgage rate, start by using Credible, which can show you current mortgage and refinance rates:

Browse rates from multiple lenders, so you can make an informed decision about your home loan.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates ticked up slightly for longer refinance terms, but 30-year and 20-year rates still remain comparatively low. Homeowners looking to maximize their interest savings and pay off their homes sooner, may look to 15-year and 10-year terms today. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

A site like Credible can be a big help when you’re ready to compare mortgage refinance loans. Credible lets you see prequalified rates for conventional mortgages from multiple lenders all within a few minutes. Visit Credible today to get started.

How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgage rates?

The Federal Reserve System — or "The Fed," as it’s commonly called — is the United States’ central bank. It’s tasked with taking steps to keep the economy safe, stable, and flexible. Consequently, the Fed controls the U.S. money supply and short-term interest rates, and sets the Fed funds rate, which is the rate that banks apply when borrowing from each other overnight.

But the Fed doesn’t actually set mortgage rates. Rather, multiple things the Fed does influence mortgage rates. For example, while mortgage rates don’t mirror the Fed funds rate, they do tend to follow it. If that rate rises, mortgage rates typically rise in tandem.

The Fed also buys and sells mortgage-backed securities, or MBS — a package of similar loans that a major mortgage investor buys and then resells to investors in the bond market. When the Fed buys a lot of mortgage-backed securities, it creates demand in the market, and lenders can make money even if they offer lower mortgage rates. So rates tend to be lower when the Fed is doing a lot of buying.

When the Fed buys fewer MBS, demand falls and rates will likely rise. Similarly, when the Fed raises the Fed fund rate, mortgage rates will also increase.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage interest rate across all terms is 2.641% — lower than this time last week.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.190%. This is down from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is up from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is the same as yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are a mixed bag compared to this time last week.

Can I get a mortgage with bad credit?

Credit scores are a snapshot of your credit history, and they usually range from 300 to 850. FICO, a widely used credit-scoring model, breaks down credit scores this way:

Poor: 579 or less

Fair: 580-669

Good: 670-739

Very good: 740-799

Exceptional: 800 or more

To qualify for a conventional loan — one that’s not backed by any government agency — you’ll usually need a fair credit score of at least 620. But it’s possible to qualify for FHA loans, which are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, with a poor credit score as low as 500.

And Veterans Administration loans, which are for veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses, have no minimum credit score requirements. USDA loans, which help very low-income Americans buy in certain rural areas, also have no minimum credit score requirements.

