Minivan sales hit the brakes as consumers shift toward SUVs

Minivans, a fixture in American driveways for years, appear to be going out of style as consumers increasingly look to distance themselves from the "soccer-mom" image of the vehicle for the increasingly popular SUVs.

“[Minivan] sales [plunged] 13 percent over the last two years and then an additional 16 percent through June of this year,” FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti reported, citing data from Wards Intelligence.

On the other hand, SUV sales are on the rise.

“SUV sales are hot, jumping 20 percent in the first half of this year,” Simonetti said.