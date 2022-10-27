Can you get car insurance without a driver’s license?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Getting car insurance even if you don’t have your driver’s license can be a good idea in many circumstances. For example, you may want to keep insurance on your vehicle to avoid a lapse in coverage. Or, you might want to purchase an auto insurance policy for your child who’s under 18.

Regardless of your reason for wanting to insure a vehicle without a license, having car insurance is essential since it can protect your vehicle — or a loved one’s vehicle — against damage or theft.

Here’s what you need to know about getting car insurance without a license.

Can you insure a car without a driver’s license?

Yes, it’s possible to get car insurance without a driver’s license. But keep in mind that your coverage options will likely be limited — some insurers don’t allow unlicensed drivers to purchase policies. Plus, depending on the state you live in, you may be required to add a minimum of one licensed driver to a policy.

How to get car insurance without a driver’s license

You can get car insurance without a license by taking the following steps:

Find insurers that provide this coverage. Consider contacting multiple insurers directly by email or phone to see if they provide coverage to unlicensed drivers. Compare quotes and apply. Once you’ve found a few insurers that provide coverage to uninsured drivers, get car insurance quotes online or by contacting an insurance agent. You’ll likely need to provide personal information, like your vehicle identification number (VIN) and mileage, the address where you keep the vehicle, the name of the vehicle’s registered owner, and your name and date of birth. Apply for the policy with the best coverage for the lowest rate. Choose your deductible. Next, choose a car insurance deductible — the amount you pay out of pocket before your policy benefits kick in. Make car insurance payments. In general, you can pay your car insurance premiums up front or in installments over a six- or 12-month period. If you pay your policy in full up front, some insurers may offer you a discount.

Does it cost more to insure a car without a license?

Yes, insuring a car can cost more if you don’t have a valid driver’s license. If you’re new to driving, an insurer will likely charge you a higher rate. You may also pay a higher amount if your license has been suspended.

When does it make sense to insure a car you can’t drive?

While it’s understandable that you may not want to buy insurance for a car you can’t drive, doing so can be a good idea in the following situations:

You only have a learner’s permit. While you’re learning how to drive, you’ll need to be added to an existing car insurance policy or purchase one of your own.

While you’re learning how to drive, you’ll need to be added to an existing car insurance policy or purchase one of your own. You want to insure a car for someone who’s under 18. In most states, a person needs to be 18 or older to sign a contract. This means you may have to buy car insurance for someone who’s under 18, regardless of whether you’ll be driving the vehicle.

In most states, a person needs to be 18 or older to sign a contract. This means you may have to buy car insurance for someone who’s under 18, regardless of whether you’ll be driving the vehicle. You’re no longer capable of driving. If you can no longer drive due to health concerns or some other reason, but someone drives you around in your car, you still need auto insurance. Note that if a person drives you around on a regular basis, an insurer might require you to list them as a primary driver on your policy.

If you can no longer drive due to health concerns or some other reason, but someone drives you around in your car, you still need auto insurance. Note that if a person drives you around on a regular basis, an insurer might require you to list them as a primary driver on your policy. You want to avoid a lapse in coverage. Not maintaining coverage on your vehicle can lead to higher insurance rates. To avoid a potential rate increase , you may decide to renew your existing policy or purchase a new one, even if you don’t plan on driving.

Not maintaining coverage on your vehicle can lead to higher insurance rates. To avoid a potential , you may decide to renew your existing policy or purchase a new one, even if you don’t plan on driving. Your car is in storage. If you own a car that sits in a garage and never moves, you don’t necessarily need to purchase insurance for it. But you may want to purchase comprehensive auto insurance to protect it against theft, vandalism, or accidental damage.

If you own a car that sits in a garage and never moves, you don’t necessarily need to purchase insurance for it. But you may want to purchase comprehensive auto insurance to protect it against theft, vandalism, or accidental damage. Your license is suspended. It’s illegal to drive a car with a suspended license. But if you’re working on getting your license reinstated so you can drive again, you’ll need to purchase car insurance.