How to write a financial aid appeal letter

Getting denied federal aid is discouraging, but don’t assume that you still can’t obtain the financial aid you need to attend college.

If you’re deemed ineligible for federal financial aid, you have the option to write a financial aid appeal letter. This is a document that you submit to your college’s financial aid office explaining why you should be reconsidered as an eligible candidate for financial aid.

Let’s discuss when it’s appropriate to write a financial aid appeal letter, what information is important to include, and what to do if this appeal is unsuccessful.

When to write a financial aid appeal letter

You could be denied financial aid for many different reasons. Some students are denied when they initially fill out their FAFSA because they’re deemed ineligible for student loans or grants based on the information provided. Others may have received financial aid previously, but have now lost it due to a failure to meet the satisfactory academic progress requirements to maintain it.

When is the right time to write a financial aid appeal letter? It’s best to act as soon as possible for a few reasons. First, if you need financial aid, you’ll want to appeal quickly to determine if you’ll have to consider other options, like taking out a private student loan , if the appeal is denied.

Also, the financial aid appeals process may require you to complete a number of steps; waiting could further delay this process. Finally, most educational institutions only have a limited amount of aid to distribute. Waiting to submit an appeal increases the likelihood that the aid will run out.

Tips for writing your financial aid appeal letter

Although you should file an appeal as soon as possible, it’s important to make sure you’re being polite and professional. Refrain from immediately sending an email to the financial aid office asking for clarification. Instead, consider these tips:

Identify who you need to speak to in the financial aid office.

Write a formal email asking for more information on the appeals process.

Gather all updated documents you may need.

Make updates to your FAFSA .

Each school may have a slightly different appeals process, which is why you want to move forward with the formal appeal letter only when you’re fully prepared.

What to include in your financial aid appeal letter

Your financial aid appeal letter should be professional, to the point, and provide specific information regarding your unique circumstances. Along with your name, student identification number, email address, and phone number, you should generally include:

A personalized greeting to the recipient, thanking them for their assistance

Specific details explaining your financial situation and your reason for additional need

The exact amount you need to complete your academic semester as planned

All official documentation related to your circumstances

A polite request to have your case reviewed and reconsidered

Depict a flexibility to do whatever is needed to ensure your continued academic enrollment

Reiterate how important your education means to you

Express your gratitude and willingness to overcome this obstacle to continue your education

If you’ve received a financial aid offer from another institution

You shouldn’t include:

Unnecessary personal details not directly related to your situation

Non-academic needs, like personal expenses and fraternity or sorority expenses

Future expenses, such as the cost of tuition for next year’s semesters

What to do if your appeal is unsuccessful

Unfortunately, not all financial aid appeals will be successful. If your appeal is denied, you’ll need to consider an alternative way to fund your education. Before exploring options, it’s best to first:

Identify approximately how much money you’ll need per semester

Check your credit score and dispute any inconsistencies on your credit report

Confirm you have no other ways to appeal to your university

It’s also important to begin exploring your alternative financial aid options as soon as possible. Some of these options include:

Taking out private student loans

Investigating scholarships or grants

Increasing your income or working for an employer that provides tuition reimbursement