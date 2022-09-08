How much will my insurance go up after a speeding ticket?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Getting a speeding ticket can affect your auto insurance rate, but how much depends on several factors. For example, if it’s your first time getting one, you may not see an increase. But if you have multiple speeding violations, you may end up with a higher rate when you renew your existing policy or purchase a new one.

Here’s how much your insurance could go up after being issued a speeding ticket, and some tips on how to lower your insurance rate.

Factors that affect insurance rates after you get a speeding ticket

Whether or not your auto insurance rate will go up after you get a speeding ticket depends on many factors, including:

Your insurance company — Since different insurers have different rules for calculating premiums, how much your insurance increases after a speeding ticket varies depending on your insurance provider.

What state you live in — The average rate increase after you're issued a speeding ticket, and how long it remains on your driving record, varies by state. Speeding tickets received in another state will generally be treated as if they had occurred in your state of residence.

Your driving record — If this is your first speeding ticket, your insurance carrier may not increase your rate. But you'll likely see a rate increase if you have multiple speeding tickets and other traffic violations on your record.

If this is your first speeding ticket, your insurance carrier may not increase your rate. But you’ll likely see a rate increase if you have multiple speeding tickets and other traffic violations on your record. How fast you were going over the limit — Depending on your state’s car insurance regulations and your insurance carrier, you may be given a higher rate increase for driving 20 miles over the limit versus driving five miles over the speed limit.

How much will a speeding ticket increase your insurance rate?

While the effect a speeding ticket has on your insurance rate depends on many factors, some insurance providers could increase your rate by as much as 15% for a six-month policy.

For example, if your previous six-month policy was $1,000, your new policy could be as high as $1,150 — which translates to an increase of $25 per month, or $300 per year.

How long does a speeding ticket impact your insurance rate?

Depending on where you live, a speeding ticket could affect your insurance rate for three years or longer. For example, if you live in Louisiana, a speeding ticket stays on your record for three years. By comparison, if you’re a Floridian, a speeding ticket can stay on your record for up to five years.

The length of time a speeding ticket affects your rate also depends on your insurer — some companies only penalize you for a speeding ticket for three years.

As long as you maintain a clean driving record, the impact of your speeding ticket should lessen over time.

How to lower your car insurance rate

If getting a speeding ticket raises your insurance rate, consider taking the following steps to save money on your car insurance :

Shop around. Rates vary by insurer. If the price you pay for insurance has gone up as a result of a speeding violation, consider comparing rates and policies from three or more insurance companies. You can get free car insurance quotes online or by contacting an insurance agent. While shopping, be sure to compare quotes for comparable coverages. Take a defensive driving course. If you complete a state-approved safe driving course, some insurers will give you a discount on your policy. In some cases, you can get a speeding ticket removed from your driving record after completing the course. Bundle your car and home insurance. If you have home insurance, consider purchasing car insurance from the same insurer. Some providers will give you a discount for purchasing them together. Raise your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you pay before your insurer reimburses you for a covered claim. You can lower your rate by increasing your deductible. But the downside is that you’ll pay more out of pocket if you have to file a claim. Maintain good credit. Most states allow insurance car insurance companies to review your credit to assess how risky you may be to insure. The lower your credit score , the more likely you are to pay a higher rate for car insurance. To maintain or establish good credit, pay down any debts you have, pay all your bills on time, and review your credit reports for inaccuracies at least once a year by visiting AnnualCreditReport.com.