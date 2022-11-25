Comprehensive car insurance: What you need to know

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Accidents happen on and off the road, which is why several different coverage options exist for auto insurance , including comprehensive car insurance. This type of insurance protects you from non-collision damage, like someone breaking into your car or a tree falling on it.

Comprehensive car insurance can be useful when paired with other types of auto insurance, but it’s not right for everyone. This article will provide an overview of how comprehensive car insurance works, what it covers and how to determine whether or not it’s worth it.

What is comprehensive car insurance?

Comprehensive car insurance covers damage to your vehicle that’s not caused by an accident with another car. It’s an individual coverage that you can add onto an existing auto insurance policy.

For instance, if your car is stolen, vandalized or damaged by wind or hail, your comprehensive coverage will kick in. When you file a claim , you’ll pay your deductible first and then your insurance will pay the rest, up to your limit.

The deductible will typically range from $100 to $2,000. If you choose a lower deductible, it’ll save you money out of pocket when you file a claim, but your insurance premium will be higher. Meanwhile, a higher deductible will save you money on your premium, but you’ll pay more in the event you file a claim.

What does comprehensive car insurance cover?

Comprehensive car insurance covers incidents that don’t involve a collision with another vehicle — that’s why it’s often referred to as "other-than-collision" insurance. Here are the main things comprehensive coverage protects against:

Theft

Vandalism

Fire

Explosions

Falling objects, like trees

Natural disasters, like storms

Hail, lightning and wind

Accidents involving animals, like hitting a deer

Civil disturbances that result in damage to your vehicle

Damage to your windshield and windows

What doesn’t comprehensive car insurance cover?

Comprehensive car insurance covers many things, but it won’t cover damage to your car resulting from an auto collision. It also won’t cover damages or injuries to others — liability insurance will protect you in this instance.

Comprehensive insurance also won’t cover your medical expenses, legal fees or any lost income from missing work as a result of an accident. For that reason, most people use comprehensive car insurance alongside other insurance coverages.

Is comprehensive car insurance required?

Comprehensive car insurance is typically optional coverage, and it’s not legally required in any state. However, in certain scenarios, it may be required. For example, if you’re leasing or financing a vehicle, your lender may require comprehensive insurance.

What’s the limit for comprehensive car insurance?

The most comprehensive car insurance will generally cover is the actual cash value of your car, minus your deductible. That means you’ll receive less money if your vehicle is older and less valuable. So, if your car is stolen and you want to replace it with a newer vehicle, you’ll likely have to pay the difference in price.

What’s the difference between comprehensive and collision coverage?

Comprehensive and collision insurance can be used together to protect you if your vehicle is damaged. Collision insurance covers you if you’re involved in an auto accident with another car.

This type of coverage will pay for repairs or replace your car altogether if it’s damaged in an accident. Comprehensive car insurance typically protects you from other kinds of damage, like if a tree branch falls on your car or it’s vandalized.

The policy you’ll use depends on how your car was damaged. If you hit a car or another object, you’ll be covered by collision insurance. If your car is damaged by another person, animal or a natural disaster, your comprehensive coverage will kick in.

Should you get comprehensive car insurance?

If you own your vehicle outright, you may be wondering if comprehensive car insurance is worth it. Comprehensive insurance may make sense depending on your situation.

Accidents happen even when you aren’t driving your car, and it could give you peace of mind knowing you’re protected from a variety of different circumstances. Here are some scenarios when having comprehensive coverage may be a good idea:

Your car is brand new and expensive to replace.

You live in an area with a lot of natural disasters, like hurricanes.

You don’t have adequate savings to replace your car if it’s damaged or stolen.

On the other hand, if you own a very old vehicle or one that isn’t worth much anymore, you may not need comprehensive car insurance.

If you’re not sure what you need in terms of auto insurance, consider speaking to an insurance agent who can assess your needs and find any gaps in your current coverage.