These 10 cars are the cheapest to insure

Budget-conscious consumers can spend less on car insurance depending on the type of vehicle they own, a recent report said.

Insurance costs have skyrocketed in the last few years as inflation has driven up the costs of auto repairs and drivers submit more extensive claims. However, the car's make and model can significantly affect the amount of money it costs to insure it, according to a Mercury Insurance report.

"One of the most important aspects when researching your ideal vehicle is to consider the total cost of ownership, in which insurance plays an important part," Mercury Insurance Director of Product Management R&D Chong Gao said. "Plenty of vehicles are known to have lower repair costs, which means they could also cost less to insure. Mercury has put together this list to help savvy consumers know where the best savings can be found."

These are the top 10 most affordable makes and models to insure:

Chevrolet Spark

VW Golf

Hyundai Accent

Toyota Prius Prime

Mitsubishi Mirage

Volvo S90

Mazda 3

Nissan Versa

Hyundai Venue

Kia K5

Drivers in these states pay more for insurance

Where you live may also impact how much you pay for insurance, according to a recent report from the Zebra. For example, states more affected by climate-related disasters have seen a higher incidence of insurance providers pulling out or writing new policies, leaving buyers with fewer options for insurance shopping.

Florida and Louisiana top the list of states with the highest annual premiums. Drivers here pay an average premium of over $2,700 per year. That's 47% more than the national average.

Drivers in Vermont and Idaho pay the least, with annual premiums registering 35% below the national average. Drivers in 19 states now spend an average of more than $2,000 a year on auto insurance premiums.

Gas prices are too high, still

Another significant expense that drivers continue to deal with is gas prices. Gas inflation has moderated some, but drivers said they spend roughly $1,712 annually to fuel their vehicles, about 37% more than they want to pay, according to a recent American Trucks study.

The national average price for fuel for most of this summer is forecasted to remain in the mid-$3 per gallon range, with potentially tens of thousands of stations falling below $3 per gallon throughout the next several months, according to a GasBuddy forecast. Notwithstanding the break they are getting at the pump, 23% of Americans still plan to hold back on summer travel and road trips due to gas prices, and millennials are the most likely to curtail their travel plans.

