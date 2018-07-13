Big tech: Here’s where, and why, you should invest

Big tech stocks like Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft may have already climbed to astronomical heights, but according to seasoned trader and analyst Keith Fitz-Gerald, that extraordinary run-up might not be over quite yet.

“These are the stocks that you’re going to kick yourself if you don’t own,” Fitz-Gerald, the chief investment strategist for Money Map Press, said during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday.

The best picks for your portfolio, Fitz-Gerald said, are Amazon and Microsoft, both of which have continued to cultivate growth in their user bases and in their revenue with the advent of new technologies. He also suggested investing in Alphabet, the parent company of Google, because there are “10 or 11 businesses inside the company that are not yet recognized by the market.”

On Friday, Amazon was hovering around $1,796 per share; Microsoft at $105 per share; and Alphabet at $1,208 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,811.00 +14.38 +0.80% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,206.66 +5.40 +0.45% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 104.92 +0.73 +0.70%

And the lofty prices, Fitz-Gerald said are likely indicative of future growth and profit. As the companies continue to expand and create new technology, he said the marketplace will continue to gravitate toward these kinds of companies.

“Ask yourself, would you like to have had Apple at $70? Would you like to have had Facebook at $100? Any of these stocks, just pick one,” he said. “Common characteristics for stocks that are going to new highs is that they’re already there. The only way they appear cheap is when you look in the rearview mirror.”