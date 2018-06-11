Gary Smith

What Will Change a Market That's Trending Downward?
The market is still trending down, with the bulls standing on the sideline. What will change that?
Despite the volatility lately, I think the market moves have been constructive.
As a company, I’ve become more and more enamored with Facebook. But what about the stock?
Sometimes it’s best not to overthink things. Given that, the market broke its sideways movement this past Wednesday.
A lot of the time the market is meandering sideways, attempting to figure out a new direction. In those times, almost every trade is just a guess.
Are you binge-watching 'Daredevil' or some other Netflix show? You’re not alone. Also this week, Chartman checks Boeing and CVS.
I’ll be the first to admit that over the past few weeks I’ve been expecting some doom and gloom.
Under Armour has all the makings of a stock to buy. But I think you should be patient.
More and more people seem to be wearing athletic wear. Even if they never break a sweat.
Bear markets are tough because they’re painful, but often give glimmers of hope. I think that’s what we went through this past week.