Christina Scotti

A Startup Disrupting the Digital Ad Industry
The founders of PaperG are high-tech Mad Men focused on the digital ad industry of the future
Almost seven years ago, online advertising startup Right Media was bought by Yahoo for a then-record $850 million. The company’s co-founder and former CEO, Mike Walrath, could have stopped there, but instead the now 39-year-old Connecticut native dove deeper into the world of entrepreneurship, with an estimated seventy diversified investments today.
Full transcript of the interview from Trulia’s Chief Economist Jed Kolko on his latest housing findings and what President Obama’s speech Tuesday means for the market in the future.
Entrepreneur and author Jonathan Fields on how entrepreneurs and wannabe entrepreneurs can turn fear on its head.
Alexa von Tobel thought the industry needed a fresh edge, so she created a company aimed at making personal finance more modern and consumable. And now it’s being valued at a cool $100 million.
How one entrepreneur is marketing new homes in the middle of America's most challenging real estate market
Music startup Grooveshark has over 35 million users and a lot of critics--but just like sharks, it has to keep moving in order to survive
Less than a year ago, GroupMe was in its infancy with only five employees. Now, it has two dozen employees and was bought by Skype this summer for a reported $85 million.
Pandora founder Tim Westergren discusses it's seasonal strategy and its new partnerships
With a host of manufacturing, monetary policy and inflationary data on tap, next week will be a busy one for market participants.