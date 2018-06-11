Genevra Pittman

Extra Weight Linked to Dementia Risk: Study
A new survey out of Stockholm shows carrying around extra pounds during middle age increases your risk of dementia later in life.
Both bullies and their victims take more trips to the nurse's office than other students - but not just for the obvious reasons.
When doctors follow guidelines for treating patients after a heart attack, more patients survive, according to a new study.
People who ate lots of salt were not more likely to get high blood pressure, and were less likely to die of heart disease than those with a low salt intake, in a new European study.
A new study suggests breathing secondhand smoke could increase a child's risk of mental and behavioral disorders, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.