Sheryl Nance-Nash

On New Year's Day, you had plans -- promises to get your finances in order in 2011. But the calendar has jumped from January to June in barely more than an eye blink. So today, check your financial pulse: Where do all those good intentions stand? Ask yourself tough questions and let your answers inspire you to take action, finally.
Your sweetheart may be keeping a secret from you, and it's not that there's some other guy or gal, or that you really do look fat in those pants. It's the truth about their money.
Those who heat their home with oil will see their bills go higher than they have in any previous winter and folks in the Northeast will bear the brunt of the price hike.
Those who heat their home with oil will see their bills go higher than they have in any previous winter and folks in the Northeast will bear the brunt of the price hike.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among American women after skin cancers. While these women are waging a fight for their lives, they often must battle on a second front as they deal with multiple threats to their finances.