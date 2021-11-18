Kacie McDonnell joined FOX News Media in 2019 as a lifestyle and entertainment host for the company’s direct to consumer streaming platform, FOX Nation.

In 2020, she debuted a new series for entitled Mansion Global, which moved to FOX Business Network in 2021 as part of the channel’s new FBN Prime offering. In this capacity, she takes viewers inside the world of high-end real estate, showcasing the most luxurious homes on the market across the country. In addition, she serves as co-host of FOX Nation’s The Patriot Awards live The Red Carpet Show, alongside Abby Hornacek. The annual event honors American’s finest patriots, including military veterans and first responders, among other inspirational everyday heroes.

Previously, McDonnell served as an anchor for the New England Sports Network (NESN) covering professional sports across Boston. Prior to NESN, McDonnell was a sports reporter for KSHB-TV (NBC) and Philadelphia’s WTXF-TV/FOX 29.