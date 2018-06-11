Sylvia Hall

A new study claims Georgetown University Law Center is exploiting a financial aid loophole, making it possible to charge its students about $150,000 for a degree, and leaving taxpayers to pick up the tab.

Degree and college choice weigh heavily on a grad’s first paycheck, which often sets the pace for earnings potential throughout a career. However, a new report shows some two-year associate degrees can bring higher salaries than traditional four-year diplomas.