Jon Hilsenrath is an award-winning journalist and chief economics correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, where he covers central banks and global economics.

He has been at the WSJ since 1997. Working in Hong Kong, New York and Washington DC, he has focused on the causes and consequences of global financial crises. He was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2014 for his coverage of the Federal Reserve; part of a WSJ team that was Pulitzer finalist in 2009 for coverage of the financial crisis; and contributed on-the-ground reporting to the WSJ’s 9/11 coverage which won a Pulitzer in 2002. His stories also have been honored by the Society of Publishers in Asia, Columbia University, the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the Deadline Club, the Institute on Political Journalism and others. His colleagues in journalism have voted Jon twice among the nation’s most influential financial journalists, according to a survey by Gorkana..

He graduated from Duke University in 1989 and was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow and MBA graduate from Columbia Business School in 1996.