Today's mortgage rates mark fifth straight day at record lows | June 15, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates remained mostly unchanged since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, Unchanged

2.750%, Unchanged 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, Unchanged

2.625%, Unchanged 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, Unchanged

2.000%, Unchanged 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, Up from 1.875%, +0.125

Rates last updated on June 15, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What This Means: Mortgage rates across all repayment terms continue to hold at record lows, with 15-year and 10-year mortgage rates representing an unprecedented bargain. Even 30-year fixed — historically the highest rates — linger well below 3%.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates changed slightly for 20-year and 10-year refinances, while 30-year and 15-year remain unchanged. While refinance rates are traditionally higher than new fixed mortgages, current refinance rates continue to mirror purchase rates. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, Unchanged

2.750%, Unchanged 20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, Up from 2.625%, +0.125

2.750%, Up from 2.625%, +0.125 15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, Unchanged

2.000%, Unchanged 10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, Up from 2.000%, +0.125

Rates last updated on June 15, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How to get low mortgage rates

Mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered .

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

Improving your credit score

Paying down debt

Making a bigger down payment

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac , borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Current mortgage rates

Mortgage interest rates continue to hold at historic lows, with rates across all repayment terms well below 3%.

Current 30-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Current 20-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.625%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

Current 15-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

Current 10-year mortgage rates

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is up from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

Rates last updated on June 15, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly unchanged compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, the same as last week

2.750%, the same as last week 20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, down from 2.750% last week, -0.125

2.625%, down from 2.750% last week, -0.125 15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

2.000%, the same as last week 10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

Rates last updated on June 15, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

The forecast for mortgage rates in 2021

Researchers at Freddie Mac expect mortgage rates to rise slightly throughout 2021, citing the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future.

Fannie Mae researchers anticipate mortgage rates to trend slightly higher this year, citing an ongoing rise in the 10-year Treasury yield. Ultimately, though, Fannie Mae experts believe lenders will "absorb" some of the elevated costs as "refinance demand gradually wanes" — keeping rates at relatively stable levels.

Here are the predictions for how 30-year fixed rates will look for the rest of the year:

Freddie Mac

Q2 (April to June): 2.9%

Q3 (July to September): 3.0%

Q4 (October to December): 3.0%

Fannie Mae

Q2 (April to June): 2.8%

Q3 (July to September): 2.9%

Q4 (October to December): 2.9%

How accurate were their predictions?

Actual average 30-year fixed rate in Q1 (January to March): 2.877%

Freddie Mac prediction: 2.9%

Fannie Mae prediction: 2.7%

Looking to lower your home insurance rate?

A home insurance policy can help cover unexpected costs you may incur during home ownership, such as structural damage and destruction or stolen personal property. Coverage can vary widely among lenders, so it’s wise to shop around and compare policy quotes.

Credible has a partnership with a home insurance broker. You can compare free home insurance quotes through Credible's partner here . It's fast, easy, and the whole process can be completed entirely online.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.