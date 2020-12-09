Today’s mortgage rates don’t budge following yesterday’s drop | December 9, 2020

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, mortgage rates have remained unchanged since yesterday.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.500%, Unchanging

20-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.375%, Unchanging

15-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.000%, Unchanging

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates have fallen since yesterday, thanks to a drop in 15-year fixed mortgage refinance rates. Rates for 15-year refinance are currently tied for the lowest recorded in 63 consecutive days. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, Unchanging

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, Unchanging

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, Down from 2.250%, -0.125

Current mortgage rates

Today’s mortgage interest rates have not moved following a drop yesterday. The current average rate, taken across 30-year, 20-year, and 15-year fixed loans, comes out to 2.292%.

Current 30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.500%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed-rate mortgages

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates have diverged since this time last week, with one rate dropping while two ticked higher.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.500%, up from 2.375% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.375%, down from 2.500% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.000%, up from 1.875% last week, +0.125

The factors behind today’s mortgage rates

Current mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered.

Larger economic factors

Strength of the economy

Inflation rates

Employment

Consumer spending

Housing construction and other market conditions

Stock and bond markets

10-year Treasury yields

Federal Reserve policies

Personal economic factors

Credit score

Credit history

Down payment size

Loan-to-value ratio

Loan type, size, and term

Debt-to-income ratio

Location of the property

How to get your lowest mortgage rate

If you want low mortgage rates, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. The size of your down payments also affects mortgage rates, with a low down payment likely to yield you a higher rate.

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac, borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Mortgage interest rates by loan type

