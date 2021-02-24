Rates on personal loans climb slightly

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Well-qualified borrowers seeking personal loans during the week of Feb. 15, 2021 prequalified at rates that were slightly higher than a week ago, on average.

For borrowers with credit scores of 720 or higher who used the Credible marketplace to select a lender, during the week of Feb. 1:

Rates on 3-year fixed-rate loans averaged 11.31%, up from 11.13% the week before and 10.11% a year ago. In the past year, rates on 3-year personal loans hit a low during the week of March 30, 2020, when they averaged 9.56%.

Rates on 5-year fixed-rate loans averaged 14.44%, up from 14.36% the week before and 13.22% a year ago. Rates on 5-year personal loans hit a low during the last 12 months of 11.85% during the week of May 4, 2020.

Personal loan weekly rate trends

If you're curious about what kind of personal loan rates you may qualify for, you can use an online tool like Credible to compare options from different private lenders. Checking your rates won't affect your credit score.

Current personal loan rates by credit score

If you qualify for a personal loan, the interest rate you may be offered can depend on factors like your credit score, the type of loan you’re seeking (fixed or variable rate), and the loan repayment term.

The chart above shows that a good credit score can help you get a lower rate, and that rates tend to be higher on loans with fixed interest rates and longer repayment terms. Because each lender has its own method of evaluating borrowers, it’s a good idea to request student loan refinancing rates from multiple lenders so you can compare your options.

You can use Credible to compare personal loan rates from multiple private lenders at once without affecting your credit score.

About Credible

Credible is a multi-lender marketplace that empowers consumers to discover financial products that are the best fit for their unique circumstances. Credible’s integrations with leading lenders and credit bureaus allow consumers to quickly compare accurate, personalized loan options ― without putting their personal information at risk or affecting their credit score. The Credible marketplace provides an unrivaled customer experience, as reflected by over 3,700 positive Trustpilot reviews and a TrustScore of 4.7/5.