How much does home insurance cost per year? Here are the US averages

The average cost of homeowners insurance depends on a few different things, but the average for all homeowners in the U.S. is $1,249 per year, according to data analyzed by the Insurance Information Institute (III).

Homeowners insurance costs can also vary widely by state, with Oregonians paying an average of $706, while residents of Louisiana paying $1,987. If you're shopping around for a homeowners insurance policy, read on for you need to know. Then, head to Credible for free home insurance quotes and compare insurance policies.

What's the average cost of homeowners insurance?

Nationwide, the average annual premium is $1,211, which comes out to roughly $101 per month. There are several factors that will go into determining your home insurance rates, however. Examples can include:

Location

Amount of coverage

Neighborhood crime rates

Fire safety features

Condition, materials and age of the home

Deductible amount

The homeowner's credit score and claims history

If you're in the market for homeowners insurance because you're buying a house, or you simply want to make sure you're getting the best rate, it's a good idea to shop around and compare rates from multiple insurers before you settle on a policy.

Which states have the cheapest homeowners insurance cost?

According to the III, the top 10 states with the cheapest annual premiums for homeowners insurance include:

Oregon - $706

Utah - $730

Idaho - $772

Nevada - $776

Wisconsin - $814

Arizona - $843

Delaware - $873

Ohio - $874

Washington - $881

Maine - $905

Which states have the most expensive homeowners insurance cost?

The 10 states with the most expensive annual premiums for homeowners insurance include the following:

Louisiana - $1,987

Florida - $1,960

Texas - $1,955

Oklahoma - $1,944

Rhode Island - $1,630

Kansas - $1,617

Colorado - $1,616

Mississippi - $1,578

Nebraska - $1,569

Massachusetts - $1,543

How to save money on homeowners insurance

While there are some factors that go into your homeowners insurance premiums that are outside your control, there are some things you can do to reduce how much you pay:

Shop around and get quotes from at least three insurance companies

Raise your deductible

Bundle your home and auto policies with the same insurance company to get a discount

Ask about discounts for security and safety features , such as burglar alarms, smoke detectors, deadbolt locks and more

Inquire about other discounts that you may be eligible for

Avoid filing claims for damages that are cheap to fix

Improve your credit score

What does homeowners insurance cover?

Homeowners insurance is designed to help cover the cost of repairing or even rebuilding your home and personal property if they're damaged due to certain events. Covered perils typically include:

Fire and smoke

Lightning

Windstorms and hail

Explosions

Vandalism

Damage from an aircraft, car or other vehicle

Theft

Falling objects

Weight of ice, snow or sleet

Water damage (excludes floods, which require additional insurance)

You'll want to get enough coverage on your policy to cover the full cost of rebuilding your home if it gets destroyed due to a covered peril.

You'll also want to make sure you have robust liability coverage in case someone gets hurt on your property. In fact, your homeowners insurance company may not offer enough coverage, and you may need to get an umbrella policy on top of it — the III recommends up to $500,000 in liability insurance.

Other coverages you'll want to consider include your personal property, additional living expenses and more.

The bottom line

Homeowners insurance is always a good idea, but it can get expensive, especially if you live in certain states. Understanding what your policy covers and which factors influence the cost can give the information you need to save money. Visit Credible ​to get started and explore home insurance options.

