Disney, Fox deal will result in blockbusters, IMAX CEO says

The completion of a $71 billion deal between Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox, which would bring the majority of Fox’s entertainment assets under Disney’s umbrella, will likely result in more blockbusters, according to the IMAX CEO.

“I think that’s one of the things that attracted Disney to Fox, was being able to create these franchise properties,” Richard Gelfond said during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday.

Shareholders of the two media giants on Friday approved the deal at separate meetings. Although the Department of Justice approved the transaction in June, Disney is still awaiting regulatory reviews outside the U.S.

Gaining control of Fox’s entertainment assets would give Disney full control of highly lucrative franchises like Avatar and Marvel (Disney only owns part of Marvel, currently).

“Disney realizes that you can’t advertise the cost of some of these things over just the theatrical release,” Gelfond said.21st Century Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.

