CBS interviews at least six contenders for CEO job

Executive search firm Korn Ferry has interviewed at least six candidates for CBS Corp. CEO, including interim CEO Joe Ianniello, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The board is expected to make a decision about who will get the job by March—the end of the first quarter

Internally, Ianniello is considered a leading candidate, despite his close professional and personal relationship with Moonves, the disgraced former head haunch who was forced out of the company after multiple allegations of sexual assault. Whether Ianniello will be too tainted to lead the company is unclear. However, it is clear he is a hit with the Wall Street crowd, who seem to appreciate his steady hand and cost conscientiousness.

Still, some observers believe it was strange Ianniello was interviewed at all, given he’s already a known quantity to employees, shareholders, and the board.

Other contenders include former Disney COO Thomas Staggs, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, and Starz COO Jeff Hirsch.

The search for a long-term chief at CBS continues as the board prepares to gather for a regularly scheduled meeting later this week. The meeting will likely be on Thursday at CBS headquarter in Los Angeles. A CBS spokesman would not confirm the board meeting’s date, time, or place.

The board is also expected to discuss the ongoing issues with Les Moonves, who may sue the company for denying him his $120 million severance package. Moonves is expected to arbitrate the case and has the right to use company funded attorney if he chooses to do so.

The final thing the board will likely discuss is the possibility of a merger — CBS has been negotiating a potential deal with Viacom for years and has also signaled interest in joining forces with other tech and media companies.

The possibility of CBS merging with another company creates a level of uncertainty for the next CEO. If CBS and Viacom merge, it’s unclear who would run the company. Viacom chief Bob Bakish is widely regarded as a talented CEO — he could take over the reins while the CBS CEO could be let go.

A spokesman from CBS and Viacom declined comment.