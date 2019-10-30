'Zombie' UK parliament may get Brexit boot

It's been nearly 100 years since Britain held a general election in December, but why not?

Continue Reading Below

This is Brexit, where nothing else has worked to stop the paralysis in Westminster and you can thank what Boris Johnson calls a "zombie" parliament for essentially achieving nothing in three and a half years.

So to the polls Britons will go on Dec. 12 in an election that will be dominated by the Brexit issue and the leader considered most capable of sorting it all out; Johnson himself.

BREXIT DELAYED...AGAIN

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As it stands, the relatively new prime minister and his Conservative Party are the odds-on favorite to win the election and restore a majority in Parliament that will finally be able to deliver the United Kingdom's divorce from the European Union.

FED CUTS INTEREST RATES FOR THIRD TIME, BUT HITS PAUSE ON FUTURE ACTION

But do we really believe the polls anymore? They got Brexit wrong, they got President Trump's victory wrong ... turns out some people don’t tell the truth when they answer surveys.

Not a big surprise in these days of angry, divisive politics percolating across the globe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS