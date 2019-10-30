Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Opinion

'Zombie' UK parliament may get Brexit boot

Finally, Brexit may be closer to being sorted out.

By FOXBusiness
close
UK lawmakers overwhelmingly approved (438-20) a parliamentary election to vote on Brexit on Thursday, Dec. 12.video

UK lawmakers approve Dec. 12 election for Brexit

UK lawmakers overwhelmingly approved (438-20) a parliamentary election to vote on Brexit on Thursday, Dec. 12.

It's been nearly 100 years since Britain held a general election in December, but why not?

Continue Reading Below

This is Brexit, where nothing else has worked to stop the paralysis in Westminster and you can thank what Boris Johnson calls a "zombie" parliament for essentially achieving nothing in three and a half years.

So to the polls Britons will go on Dec. 12 in an election that will be dominated by the Brexit issue and the leader considered most capable of sorting it all out; Johnson himself.

BREXIT DELAYED...AGAIN

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Parliament in London, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As it stands, the relatively new prime minister and his Conservative Party are the odds-on favorite to win the election and restore a majority in Parliament that will finally be able to deliver the United Kingdom's divorce from the European Union.

FED CUTS INTEREST RATES FOR THIRD TIME, BUT HITS PAUSE ON FUTURE ACTION

But do we really believe the polls anymore? They got Brexit wrong, they got President Trump's victory wrong ... turns out some people don’t tell the truth when they answer surveys.

Not a big surprise in these days of angry, divisive politics percolating across the globe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS