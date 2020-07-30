Expand / Collapse search
Yum Brands beats same-store sales estimates on pizza, taco cravings

Same-store sales for second quarter fell 15%

KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman discusses reopening restaurants amid coronavirus with extensive safety measures. video

KFC US president: Making restaurants safest place for customers to eat

KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman discusses reopening restaurants amid coronavirus with extensive safety measures.

 Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-restaurant sales, as diners sought comfort foods such as pizzas and tacos while under coronavirus lockdowns.

Yum brands Inc. beat out Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-restaurant sales. (KFC). 

YUM BRAND PLEDGES $100M FOR NEW INITIATIVE FIGHTING INEQUALITY 

Same-store sales for the second quarter ended June 30 fell 15%. Analysts had forecast a 16.02% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

YUMYUM! BRANDS94.83+2.08+2.24%

Yum, which operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, said net income fell to $206 million, or 67 cents per share, from $289 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

