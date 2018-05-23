Wynn shareholders reject executive compensation plan

article

Shareholders of casino operator Wynn Resorts voted against the company's executive compensation plan at its annual meeting last week, Wynn said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday.

The company's founder, Steve Wynn, resigned earlier this year after allegations of sexual misconduct and disposed his entire 11.8 percent stake in the firm for $2.1 billion.

Nearly 80 percent of the company's shareholders voted against the compensation proposal.

Wynn Resorts could not be immediately reached for comment on the vote.

In a separate filing on Tuesday, Wynn said the compensation committee would comprise all three of its recently-appointed female board members.

The company had said the appointments, made last month, were intended to help "improve the workplace environment and further stabilize Wynn".

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)