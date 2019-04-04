Wynn leaders questioned about response to misconduct claims

article

Massachusetts gambling regulators are questioning Wynn Resorts leaders about what they knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

Continue Reading Below

The state's gaming commission is resuming its questioning of new CEO Matt Maddox on Thursday. Maddox is a close confidant of company founder Steve Wynn. It's also expected to question Wynn's ex-wife Elaine Wynn, who is a major shareholder.

It's the third and potentially final day of public hearings as regulators weigh whether the company is still suitable to hold a state casino license. A written decision is expected later and has implications for Encore Boston Harbor, the Boston-area resort the company hopes to open in June.

The commission received a 200-page investigative report Tuesday that concluded company executives concealed allegations against Steve Wynn. He has denied the allegations.