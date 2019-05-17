Wynn and MGM in talks about sale of Encore Boston casino

Two major casino operators are in preliminary talks about the possible sale of one of the largest casinos in the Northeast.

Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts may reach a deal to sell Wynn's Boston Harbor casino complex to MGM.

This comes as Wynn is about to open the Everett, Massachusetts, casino.

In a joint statement Friday, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts said they've engaged in conversations about the potential sale of Encore Boston Harbor.

The companies say the talks won't delay the Everett opening.

MGM currently owns a casino in Springfield and would not be allowed to operate two in Massachusetts.

State gambling regulators last month levied a $35 million fine on Wynn Resorts but let Wynn keep its casino license after finding executives failed to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.