Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Trade War

WTO body formally OKs US sanctions against EU in Airbus case

By FOXBusiness
close
Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro says the Airbus subsidies issue is Boeing’s capitalism vs. Europe Inc.’s socialism.video

Peter Navarro weighs in on Airbus subsidies issue

Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro says the Airbus subsidies issue is Boeing’s capitalism vs. Europe Inc.’s socialism.

The United States has been given the go-ahead to impose trade sanctions on up to $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods following a ruling that European plane maker Airbus received illegal subsidies.

Continue Reading Below

That approval came from the World Trade Organization.

The move by the trade body's dispute settlement body was largely a formality after the long-awaited Oct. 2 ruling by a WTO arbitration panel.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For that ruling to be blocked, every country including the United States that attended the settlement body's meeting Monday would have had to reject it.

The record $7.5 billion ruling found that the European bloc and member states Britain, France, Germany and Spain failed to remove improper subsidies for Airbus that hindered sales by U.S. rival Boeing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Trump administration plans to impose the sanctions starting Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.