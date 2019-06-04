Search

World Bank downgrades its forecast for global economy

By PAUL WISEMANFeaturesAssociated Press

The World Bank is downgrading its forecast for the global economy in light of trade conflicts, financial strains and unexpectedly sharp slowdowns in wealthier countries.

The bank, an anti-poverty agency, expects the world economy to grow 2.6% this year. That would be the slowest calendar-year growth since 2016, and it is down from the 2.9% expansion the agency forecast in January.

Continue Reading Below

The World Bank downgraded every major region, though it kept its 2019 forecast for U.S. growth at 2.5%. In the 19 countries that use the euro currency, growth is forecast to slow to 1.2%, down from 1.8% last year and the 1.6% the World Bank expected in January.

Slowed by the Trump administration's trade war with China, global trade is expected to expand just 2.6% this year.