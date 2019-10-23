Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Workers at large GM plant in Michigan approve contract

Associated Press
close
FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports on the GM-UAW deal. Then, a panel, including FOX Business panelists Steve Moore and Carol Roth, discuss how other unions in the U.S. may react to this deal. video

Will GM-UAW's deal inspire other unions to strike?

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports on the GM-UAW deal. Then, a panel, including FOX Business panelists Steve Moore and Carol Roth, discuss how other unions in the U.S. may react to this deal.

DETROIT (AP) — Workers at one of the largest General Motors factories have voted to ratify a new contract with the company, an indication that a five-week strike could be coming to an end.

Continue Reading Below

United Auto Workers Local 598 at a pickup truck plant in Flint, Michigan, approved the contract Wednesday. The local's Facebook page says 60.9% voted in favor, while 39.1% were against. The local did not post the number of votes, but about 5,000 union members work at the plant.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

WHY GM'S DEAL WITH THE UAW MATTERS TO FORD AND FIAT CHRYSLER
GM-UAW STRIKE: WORKERS REMAIN ON PICKET LINES AS 'EXTRA MEASURE OF CAUTION'

Workers across the nation are voting on the new four-year deal. Voting ends Friday.

The Flint local is the second-largest in the nation, so its approval is a strong sign the contract will be ratified.

About 49,000 UAW workers went on strike against GM Sept. 16, crippling GM's U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.

Stocks in this Article

GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
$36.61
+0.30 (+0.83%)

Before the Flint vote, the contract was winning by more than 1,000 votes.

Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing at the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank, said the Flint local is second in size only to one at an SUV plant in Arlington, Texas.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

"With that many yes votes, it will be hard for it not to pass," she said after the Flint vote was announced Wednesday night.