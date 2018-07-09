Winners and losers of Trump’s decision to halt ObamaCare payments

By Health CareFOXBusiness

Dr. Dave Weldon, president of the Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries, discusses why health care sharing ministries could be a good alternative for people who can’t find affordable health care.

The Trump administration has taken an axe to the Affordable Care Act, suspending a program that was set to pay $10.4 billion to insurers for covering high-risk individuals last year. According to health insurers, this could drive up premium costs and create health care marketplace uncertainty.

Ahead of Monday’s open, this was expected to cause share price movements for the major insurers. Overall, the momentum has been positive, with many of the major insurers following the broader market’s upward momentum.

Analysts have weighed in on the developments. According to Seeking Alpha, Jefferies, on Monday, called it a near-term negative for Anthem but a short-term positive for Molina  and Centene. For all three, over the longer-term the impact will be more volatility and uncertainty.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in terms of earnings Molina could benefit the most, with a 20.2% increase in its 2018 earnings per share, while Centene could get a 3.6% boost and Cigna would likely see a tiny benefit.