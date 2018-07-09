Winners and losers of Trump’s decision to halt ObamaCare payments

The Trump administration has taken an axe to the Affordable Care Act, suspending a program that was set to pay $10.4 billion to insurers for covering high-risk individuals last year. According to health insurers, this could drive up premium costs and create health care marketplace uncertainty.

Continue Reading Below

Ahead of Monday’s open, this was expected to cause share price movements for the major insurers. Overall, the momentum has been positive, with many of the major insurers following the broader market’s upward momentum.

Analysts have weighed in on the developments. According to Seeking Alpha, Jefferies, on Monday, called it a near-term negative for Anthem but a short-term positive for Molina and Centene. For all three, over the longer-term the impact will be more volatility and uncertainty.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg MON n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. CEN CENTER CST BRKFLD MLP & ENGY INFRA COM SHS OF BEN INT 9.07 +0.12 +1.28% ANTH ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 0.085 -0.01 -5.56%

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in terms of earnings Molina could benefit the most, with a 20.2% increase in its 2018 earnings per share, while Centene could get a 3.6% boost and Cigna would likely see a tiny benefit.