Food and Drinks

Wingstop gets coronavirus sales boost from housebound customers

Digital transactions made up 47% of business

By FOXBusiness
Wing Zone CEO and co-founder Matt Friedman says while the company's takeout and delivery model is thriving, owners are reluctant to reopen dining rooms and bars because of the coronavirus.

Wing Zone CEO wants to wait to reopen dine-in restaurants

Wing Zone CEO and co-founder Matt Friedman says while the company's takeout and delivery model is thriving, owners are reluctant to reopen dining rooms and bars because of the coronavirus.

Wingstop Restaurants Inc. posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit as digital sales surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Richardson, Texas-based chicken wing chain earned $8.1 million, or 27 cents a share, as total revenue increased 15 percent to $55.4 million. System-wide sales, which account for both company-owned and franchised restaurants, rose 18.6 percent to $429.9 million.

Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 24 cents a share on revenue of $55.72 million.

“Our domestic same-store sales experienced a slight uptick as we closed out the first quarter with an 8.9% increase from March 15 to March 28,” CEO Charles Morrison said in a statement.

WINGSTOP'S ONLINE BUSINESS SPICES UP QUARTERLY SALES

Digital sales grew to 47 percent of business at the end of the first quarter as “stay-at-home” orders intended to limit the pandemic's spread prompted more customers to order online.

Cost of sales rose by 15 percent to $11.2 million, primarily driven by increased labor costs associated with higher wages and additional pay to workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had $31 million cash at the end of the first quarter, up 142 percent from the year prior.

Wingstop’s board of directors declared an 11 cent per share dividend, making for a total payout of about $32 million.

Wingstop has 1,413 restaurants worldwide, 1,253 of which are in the United States. Of its U.S.-based restaurants, 97 percent were franchised. None of Wingstop’s international restaurants are company-owned.

Domestic same-store sales climbed 33.4 percent during the first four weeks of the second quarter, but Wingstop withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

The company's shares rose 40 percent this year through Tuesday, outperforming the S&P 500’s 11 percent decline.