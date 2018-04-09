Why YY Stock Lost 18.7% in March

What happened

YY (NASDAQ: YY) fell 18.7% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The video-based social networking company published fourth-quarter earnings on March 6, delivering sales and earnings beats that were nevertheless met with sell-offs. The next big catalyst for the stock occurred on March 28, with Morgan Stanley announcing that it had initiated coverage on the stock and given it a "hold" rating.

So what

YY's fourth-quarter sales climbed 46% year over year to reach $557.4 million and beat the average analyst estimate by $5.7 million. Profits were also slightly better than expected, coming in at $1.77 per share compared to the average analyst estimate of $1.74 per share. Even after the sell-offs last month, YY shares still trade up roughly 120% over the last year.

Now what

YY is already profitable and has been growing its business at an impressive clip. Shares are valued at roughly 12.5 times forward earnings estimates. That's a metric that looks plenty attractive, particularly in light of trends that appear poised to continue energizing the Chinese technology sector, but investors should also be cognizant of some key risk factors that could disrupt the company's expansion trajectory.

Advertisement

The company registered 76.5 million monthly active users in its December-ended quarter, but its base of paying users is significantly smaller, at 6.5 million users. That presents a potential stumbling point, and the company's performance will be impeded if it's unable to keep those users engaged and attract new paying members. The Chinese government has also shown interest in regulating video streaming services, and unexpected actions on that front could disrupt the company's growth trajectory.

10 stocks we like better than YYWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and YY wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 2, 2018

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.