Why Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Stock Climbed 15.6% in November

Image 1 of 2 ▼ WYND November price change. (: YCharts)

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) gained 15.6% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock climbed following the company's third-quarter earnings release early in the month.

Wyndham Destinations published its third-quarter earnings after market close on Nov. 1. Revenue increased 5% year over year to $1.1 billion -- in line with the average analyst estimate. However, the company did deliver a significant profit beat in the quarter, with adjusted earnings per share coming in at $1.47 compared to the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $1.42.

So what

May saw Wyndham sell off its European rentals business and spin off its hotel business under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts banner, complicating a direct comparison between 2017's September quarter and this year's period -- and leaving the company's vacation timeshare segment, service and membership fees, and financing business as its core revenue pillars. Revenue for the company's remaining businesses increased 10% year over year to come in at $1.1 billion, and income from continuing operations increased 28% to reach $131 million.

Sales for the company's timeshare vacation segment, which is Wyndham's biggest revenue generator and accounted for 58% of sales in the September quarter, climbed 7% compared to the prior-year period to reach $640 million. Volume per guest at the timeshare segment increased 2.6% year over year to reach $2,350, and new owner sales volume rose 15% compared to the prior-year period.

Advertisement

Now what

Shares of Wyndham have given up some ground in December, trading down roughly 7.6% in the month so far.

The company has revised its full-year targets to reflect the strong third-quarter performance and negative impact from hurricanes Florence and Michael. Adjusted EBITDA reflecting the company's business sell-off and spinoff is now expected to come in between $952 million and $960 million, down from its the previous target for adjusted EBITDA between $955 million and $975 million. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to come in between $4.77 and $4.85, shifting from the company's previous target for per-share between $4.74 and $4.94.

10 stocks we like better than Wyndham Destinations, Inc.When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wyndham Destinations, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.