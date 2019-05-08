Why Wendy's Shares Climbed on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Wendy's Co. (NASDAQ: WEN) climbed more than 5% on Wednesday afternoon after the restaurant operator reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The gains pushed Wendy's shares to levels unseen since 2007.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Wendy's reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $408.6 million, surpassing consensus estimates for $0.11 per share in earnings on sales of $399 million. Global systemwide sales grew 3.3% in the quarter, with comparable sales up 1.3%.

The company is benefiting from both higher franchise fees and the successful introduction of new, higher-cost menu items. Wendy's said operating margin at company-owned restaurants climbed to 15% in the quarter, an improvement of 110 basis points year over year and ahead of the 14.2% consensus estimate.

"We delivered strong earnings growth in the first quarter and are proud of our continued progress to build an even stronger foundation for the Wendy's brand," CEO Todd Penegor said in a statement. "We are executing on our plan to accelerate same-restaurant sales in North America and drive global restaurant expansion, fueled by a healthy restaurant economic model."

Now what

Advertisement

Wendy's was cautious heading into 2019, but the company's shares are up 23% year to date and are now at levels last visited more than a decade ago. The company held firm to full-year guidance, saying it expects fiscal 2019 earnings per share of between $0.61 and $0.63, in line with the consensus $0.62 per-share estimate.

The bottom line is that Wendy's was able to grow margins without sacrificing sales, which suggests improving pricing power. That was reason enough for investors to celebrate.

10 stocks we like better than Wendy'sWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wendy's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.