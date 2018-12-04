Why Weight Watchers' Stock Fell 24% in November

What happened

Weight Watchers (NASDAQ: WTW) trailed the market by a wide margin last month, shedding 24% compared to a 1.8% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The decline added to a painful six-month stretch for shareholders in the subscription-based weight management company. And while the stock is still outperforming the market today, its gain is closer to 10% than the 120% jump it had posted by early July.

So what

November's slump came as investors digested third-quarter earnings results that many found disappointing. On the one hand, Weight Watchers managed a 25% subscriber boost to cross 4.2 million while also expanding profitability at a nice clip. However, its membership figures declined from the prior quarter's 4.5 million user mark, which suggests its growth might be slowing even as it moves to rebrand itself into a broader health and wellness service.

Now what

CEO Mindy Grossman and her executive team said they were happy with the early rebranding efforts and the third-quarter results. They said in early November, though, that the main operating benefits to the brand shift won't show up until 2019 and beyond.

Advertisement

Until then, the company expects to earn between $3.15 and $3.25 per share in 2018, reflecting healthy growth from the prior year's $2.40-per-share mark.

10 stocks we like better than Weight Watchers InternationalWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Weight Watchers International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.