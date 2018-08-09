Why US Foods Holding Corp. Shares Had a Rotten July

What happened

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) plunged 10.6% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the food distributor reported a disappointing second quarter.

Continue Reading Below

So what

In late July, US Foods released second-quarter results that didn't exactly please investors. Revenue was flat at $6.2 billion, falling short of the $6.3 billion consensus estimate from Wall Street, and EPS of $0.57 came in $0.01 below estimates.

That may sound like a small earnings miss, and it was, but investors are concerned that companies like US Foods may not have any growth at all in the future. Case volume was down 0.9% in the second quarter as large customers ordered less. Smaller customers did grow their volume, but they're less reliable long-term customers because they'll change suppliers quickly and may be more able to work with smaller farmers or distributors.

Now what

The food business is changing rapidly and old guard companies like US Foods are falling victim to smaller upstarts. Not only are people spending more at small, local restaurants, they're looking for fresh, local food that may not come from a large distributor like US Foods. Those aren't trends the company will be able to adapt to easily, and they may limit growth potential in the long term.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than US Foods HoldingWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and US Foods Holding wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.