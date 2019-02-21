Why Uniti Group's Shares Fell as Much as 18% Today

What happened

Shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell as much as 17.9% on Thursday due to a bearish analyst note on the former Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ: WIN) unit. By 3:30 p.m. EST, the telecommunications infrastructure manager had recovered somewhat to a 16.7% drop.

So what

Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins cut his price target on Uniti from $15 to $11 per share, based on a recent court decision finding some of Windstream's debts in default. Rollins also slashed Windstream's price target from $2.00 to $0.50 per share and tagged both stocks with a sell rating. For the record, Windstream's stock is trading 23% lower as the closing bell approaches.

Now what

Citi's analyst note didn't really add anything to the conversation around Windstream and Uniti, apart from some firm price targets and another bearish voice. I continue to expect Windstream to go bankrupt while Uniti struggles to free itself from that unfortunate relationship to serve a fresher and healthier customer portfolio.

As it stands, Uniti's management had expected to collect at least 50% of its sales in 2019 from clients not named Windstream, and that effort absolutely must become a top priority under these circumstances.

